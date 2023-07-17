Marten Transport (MRTN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 19th. Analysts expect Marten Transport to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Marten Transport to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $20.48 on Monday. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.08. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marten Transport

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.