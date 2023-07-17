Novartis (NVS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 18th. Analysts expect Novartis to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Novartis to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Novartis Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE NVS opened at $98.83 on Monday. Novartis has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $105.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Novartis

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 5.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Novartis by 5.1% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

