Novartis (NVS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 18th. Analysts expect Novartis to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Novartis to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Novartis Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE NVS opened at $98.83 on Monday. Novartis has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $105.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55.
Several research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.
