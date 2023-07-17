Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 19th. Analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $60.62 million. On average, analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $53.66 on Monday. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $646.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Insider Activity at Great Southern Bancorp

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director Steven D. Edwards bought 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,723.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $25,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,714.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Great Southern Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth $311,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth $600,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,143,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

