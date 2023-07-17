Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $389.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 2.1 %

CBSH stock opened at $48.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average is $57.63. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 429.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.