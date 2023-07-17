Ally Financial (ALLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 19th. Analysts expect Ally Financial to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ally Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Price Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $27.49 on Monday. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 618.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 108.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.