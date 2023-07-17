Halliburton (HAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 19th. Analysts expect Halliburton to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Halliburton to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Halliburton Trading Down 2.3 %

HAL opened at $36.89 on Monday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.52.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAL. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,623 shares of company stock worth $11,046,183. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 947.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

