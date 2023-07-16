Columbus Macro LLC Purchases 22 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,858,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,921,651,000 after buying an additional 247,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,289,386,000 after buying an additional 1,893,192 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after buying an additional 11,812,017 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,499,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,566,516,000 after buying an additional 414,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,210,004,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $480.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $478.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Securities reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $586.80.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

