Northstar Group Inc. Has $3.74 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.0% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 36.8% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.0% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $188.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.265 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.