Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,958 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $25,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer Stock Up 0.7 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

PFE opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

