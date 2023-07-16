PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Lowered by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 2.4% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,579,000 after acquiring an additional 267,641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,008,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,427 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,519,707,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $188.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $259.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.70 and a 200-day moving average of $182.30. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.265 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

