Conning Inc. Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $39,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $188.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.30. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

