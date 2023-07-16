Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Lessened by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Tesla were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $281.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays downgraded Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tesla from $154.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

