Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.0% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,579,000 after buying an additional 267,641 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,008,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,696,000 after buying an additional 1,175,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,519,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $188.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.70 and its 200-day moving average is $182.30.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

