Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 491 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Tesla were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tesla from $154.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.16.

TSLA stock opened at $281.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.80. The stock has a market cap of $891.83 billion, a PE ratio of 82.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

