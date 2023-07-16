UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Boosted by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,743 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,210,004,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,289,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,380,243 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,667,862,000 after acquiring an additional 759,440 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH opened at $480.17 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.57 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.80.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

