UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 415,180 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 39,573 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 5.5% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $196,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $875,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $586.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $480.17 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $478.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.57 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

