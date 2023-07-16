Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $87,114,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 335.1% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 62,712 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,299,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $480.17 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $478.86 and its 200 day moving average is $485.74. The company has a market capitalization of $447.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.80.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

