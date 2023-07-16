EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Acquires New Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 99,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,420,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.33.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $580.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $533.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.81. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $584.26. The firm has a market cap of $118.25 billion, a PE ratio of 296.11, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,101 shares of company stock valued at $16,282,198. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

