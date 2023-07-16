The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,368 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 3.0% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $88.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.06 and its 200 day moving average is $96.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

