BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $168.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.82. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.