Boyar Asset Management Inc. Has $3.48 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,785 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 2.7% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $28,203,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 51,427 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $88.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.06 and its 200 day moving average is $96.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

