The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,203,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 51,427 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $88.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.84. The company has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

