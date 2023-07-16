The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,898 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,758,969,000 after acquiring an additional 654,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $1,433,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $88.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

