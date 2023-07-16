The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.2% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 79,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Baker Chad R raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 69,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $88.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.06 and its 200-day moving average is $96.84. The firm has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

