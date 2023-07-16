Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $8,752,839.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $107.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.27 and its 200 day moving average is $110.73. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.84.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

