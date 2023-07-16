Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $1.51 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.2% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,579,000 after acquiring an additional 267,641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,008,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $2,519,707,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PEP opened at $188.21 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.30. The stock has a market cap of $259.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

