Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $835,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.