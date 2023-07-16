Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 82 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,648,000 after buying an additional 71,240 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Clorox by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,800,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,675,000 after buying an additional 119,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,630,000 after buying an additional 298,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $154.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.49, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

