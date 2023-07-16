6,765 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.01. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Wolfe Research lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.04.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

