Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 338 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $135.56 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.28. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $500,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,037 shares of company stock worth $2,620,341. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.84.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

