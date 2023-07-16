Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 706.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 38,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in Stryker by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $302.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The company has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.20 and its 200-day moving average is $277.52.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

