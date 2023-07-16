Strategic Investment Advisors MI Takes Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after buying an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2,051.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,461 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ON shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 2.3 %

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,648,818.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,648,818.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,760 shares of company stock valued at $6,079,439 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON opened at $99.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $53.58 and a 1-year high of $102.65.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

