Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 3,120 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 126.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.54. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Recommended Stories

