Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys 238 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 417.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 193,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after purchasing an additional 156,189 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 92,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. HSBC started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.84.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 354,203 shares of company stock worth $41,055,309 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $107.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.73. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.