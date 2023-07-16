Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MRK opened at $107.34 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.52 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $272.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 354,203 shares of company stock worth $41,055,309 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.84.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

