Flputnam Investment Management Co. Raises Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $136.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.07. The company has a market cap of $239.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

