Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 32,402 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $35,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIS shares. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.39.

FIS opened at $59.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $105.16.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile



Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.



