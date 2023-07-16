Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 230,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 188.8% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 45,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after buying an additional 29,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 93,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $188.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.30. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.265 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

