BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 138.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $10,199,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,737,000 after purchasing an additional 530,655 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.61.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $115.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The company has a market capitalization of $186.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 504.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

