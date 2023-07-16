New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 22,870 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,061,584 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,870 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.2% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of UnitedHealth Group worth $501,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,931 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $995,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,121 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $480.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $447.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $527.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $586.80.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

