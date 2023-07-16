United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 856 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,676 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $137,604,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,152,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,719,000 after acquiring an additional 243,136 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.69.

United Rentals Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $445.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.88. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.20 and a twelve month high of $481.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $387.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.