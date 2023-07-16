BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $91,000 Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 796.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $118.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $81.68 and a 12-month high of $138.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.54.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

