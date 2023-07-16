Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 232 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,261,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Stevens Capital Partners increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $76.51 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.01 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.45 and its 200 day moving average is $71.62.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.