Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes $200,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in IQVIA by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in IQVIA by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $221.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $249.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.40.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

