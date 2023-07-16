EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Acquires New Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $87.65 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $116.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.82.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 97.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. CL King began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.76.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

