EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 62.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Amgen by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Amgen by 12.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.71.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $227.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.56. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

