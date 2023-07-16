708 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Acquired by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.21 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.26.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.4315 dividend. This represents a $5.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.