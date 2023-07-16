Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 99.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 813,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405,910 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $43,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,699,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 76.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,206 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 91.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 54,586 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $57.31 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.54. The company has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.