Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,532 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.03. The company has a market cap of $138.27 billion, a PE ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

