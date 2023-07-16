Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 79.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,359 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.8 %

ABBV opened at $136.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.49 and its 200 day moving average is $149.07. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

